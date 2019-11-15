Three Yakuza Games Coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass

Today, Sega announced that it’s finally bringing Yakuza to the Xbox One, and it’s starting the migration by bringing Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 to the console sometime “early” next year. Further, if you’re a Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you won’t have to pay anything to play them — other than $10 a month — because the trio of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass when they hit Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any other games in the series coming to the Xbox One, but presumably if these three sell well enough, the rest of the series will follow plus future games from the long-running franchise.

Interestingly, there’s still no word of the upcoming installment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon — sometimes called Yakuza 7 — coming to Xbox One. Right now, it’s still only announced for PS4, and given that it’s releasing January 16, 2020, suggests that if it’s coming to Xbox One, it won’t be in time for launch.

Just announced at X019 in London, SEGA of America and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are happy to reveal that Yakuza, the series that took the West by storm, is finally headed to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass in early 2020!

Below, you can read a little bit more about each game, courtesy of official pitches of each:

Yakuza 0: “Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his ‘normal’ life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.”

Yakuza: Kiwami: “1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi. 2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.”

Yakuza: Kiwami 2: “Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days were behind him. He and the young girl in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have built a peaceful life from the ashes of conflict. All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With war on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled back into the world he wanted to leave behind. Kiryu must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon.”