Yakuza: Like a Dragon Confirmed for Xbox Series X Launch in New Trailer

Sega’s next Yakuza game called Yakuza: Like a Dragon surfaced once again during the Xbox Series X event that took place on Thursday with the game now confirmed for a launch on the next-gen console. While a specific release date wasn’t given in the new trailer, it was confirmed that the game would be a part of the Xbox Series X launch lineup, so it should be available for the next Xbox by the end of the year when the console releases. The trailer also showed off some of the Xbox Series X-optimized graphics as well as some of the Yakuza franchise’s wild combat and gameplay elements.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has only been showcased occasionally before after it was first announced as the seventh mainline Yakuza game. It was already confirmed for the Xbox One and other platforms before this trailer above announced that it’d be released on the next-gen platform as well. UPDATE: Pre-orders for the Xbox One / Xbox Series X Smart Delivery version of the game are live here at Best Buy.

Microsoft confirmed during the event that it’ll be launching Day 1 on the Xbox Series X.

First you go to prison for a crime your boss committed, then once you’re finally free, he shoots you. Some guys just can't catch a break. Rise from rock bottom and take Yokohama by storm in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. #InsideXbox @RGGStudio @SEGA https://t.co/kzL0HWX3Y4 pic.twitter.com/N70T5tUiWo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the game, it makes some big changes from past Yakuza titles. It puts players in control of a new protagonist called Ichiban Kasuga and also changes up the street-style combat the games are known for. You’ll sill be fighting in busy streets and using everything at your disposal to take on enemies, but you’ll be doing so in turn-based RPG combat.

“Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most,” Microsoft said about the game. “Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.”

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the man behind the Yakuza series, appeared during the event to share some words with Yakuza fans about the game.

“The newest title in our series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will be available as part of the Xbox Series X launch slate, as well as on Xbox One and Windows 10,” he said. “I’m looking forward to everyone around the world getting to play it, both current fans and newcomers alike.”

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been released in Japan similarly to how other Yakuza games have been released in the past and is now expected to launch elsewhere during the holiday season, assuming it doesn’t launch earlier first and then come to the Xbox Series X when the next console releases.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.