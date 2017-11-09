Yes, Injustice 2’s Black Manta Has Some Incredible Moves

In case you missed it, the first gameplay trailer for Black Manta in Injustice 2 made its debut tonight, and it's well worth getting excited about. (We included it above in case you missed it!) He has plenty of high-tech abilities that make him dangerous both up close and afar, as well as a few water-based talents that allow him to subdue opponents rather easily – even the likes of Aquaman. We studied the game tape and found a number of moves that make Black Manta quite the equalizer, either on the ground or in the air. What's more, his super move is really sick, and actually reminds us a bit of some of NetherRealm Studio's classic stuff. Let's break it down!

Rocket Powered First, let's talk about Black Manta's homing rockets. They always appear to fire in two's, indicating that if you don't hit an opponent with the first one, there's a good chance that you may be able to ping them with the second. But if you can hit them with both, it's a strong opportunity to do some quick damage. Not only that, but Manta also seems capable of firing them both on the ground or in the air, so if he's looking to do some kind of distance attack, he can activate his rocket pack and let loose with a couple, seeing where they end up. Just don't lean on it too much – he's capable of so much more.

Taking To the Air Next up, it appears that Black Manta can utilize a rocket pack to his advantage. Not only will this enable him to get some sort of aerial attack planned out on an opponent, but he can also dodge a lot of ground projectiles this way. The only downside is that he may be more susceptible to aerial attacks, as someone can easily knock him down with a well-timed throw. Fortunately, he can land just as quickly as he takes off, and maybe even do a little damage on the descent as well. And that means bad news to whoever's on the ground at the time.

Frickin' Laser Beam There's a reason that Black Manta has two bright red eyes on the front of his mask – they seem to harbor some kind of laser beam attack that can be devastating if an enemy gets into the range of it. It appears that Manta won't just be able to fire it forward. He can also set up firing it at an arc, going from ground to a little bit in the air, making it tough to avoid unless you get right behind him. It's a sweet move, though someone could easily attack low and trip him up if they're out of its range. That's a pretty big if, tho.

Projectiles And Water Along with his general attacks, Black Manta can also summon some powerful water-based techniques to harm enemies. It appears that he can call upon a mine to fall out of the sky and his his opponent, and he can also disappear beneath the stage, only to resurface with a mighty uppercut. That's not all, as he can also call upon a wave to push his enemy towards him, enabling him to get some quick strikes with his pair of knives. It's a good way to set up a combo, and then finish it up with either a laser blast or a few rockets.