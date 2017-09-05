Yes, There’s Now A Wacky Wavy Balloon Man Fighting Game Now On Steam Greenlight

Wacky waving balloon men. You know you've seen them, whether they're in front of BBQ joints, pawn shops, or maybe when they popped up during Bayley's introduction last night at WWE Extreme Rules. But did you know that they actually make ideal characters for a fighting game?

A developer by the name of Hojo has just released a new game on Steam Greenlight with the name of Inflatality, and, yes, it's a fighting game that features wacky waving balloon men. The game actually requires you to use some strategy, since your wacky wavy nature doesn't really enable you to perform drop kicks or even throw fireballs. Instead, you actually have to use the wind to your advantage as you land hits on opponents.

For instance, if a breeze is going against you, it's the ideal time for your opponent to attack, whereas if it's blowing your general direction, you can easily turn that into a multi-hit combo.

As you can see from the trailer above, the game offers a variety of wacky wavy balloon men to choose from, each with their own specialized fighting ego and, of course, color. However, you can actually customize this better to your advantage, whether you feel like changing your facial expression or your abilities when it comes to striking your opponent.

The game utilizes twin-stick controls when it comes to moving about with your balloon man, so you'll have to get used to what they have to offer – this isn't your typical fighting game. That said, the concept is so amazing, and the settings so unique (there's even a used car lot) that you and your friends just might find yourselves in the mood to smack each other around.

Inflatality is currently on Steam Greenlight, and if all goes according to plan, Hojo expects to release the full game this November. There's no word if it will come to consoles or not, but, man, can you imagine? We'd have a field day smacking each other around. Here's keeping those fingers crossed.

In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above (and the attached gallery), and get wacky with your fighting self on Steam now!