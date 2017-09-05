You’ll Wish This Proposed Netflix Overwatch Series Trailer Was The Real Thing
Netflix is waist deep in some awesome programming right now, including the wrestling series GLOW, the forthcoming Castlevania anime series, and so many others. But a fan thinks that it would be a great idea for the channel to adopt an animated Overwatch animated series.
A YouTube user by the name of Lion Montages has put together a fan trailer for a proposed Netflix Overwatch animated series, using a number of clips from the Blizzard shooter of the same name. And it's an interesting set-up for a series that isn't happening, featuring a number of characters from the hit game in a number of compromising situations.
It is a shame that the show isn't happening – well, yet, you never know with a company like Netflix and its resources – but at least you can enjoy what might have been with the fun trailer above.
Look on the bright side – at least we're getting Doomfist at some point!
Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.