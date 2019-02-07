YouTube Deletes Austin Jones’ Channel Following Child Pornography Charges After Backlash

Initially, YouTube took the stance of not deleting YouTuber Austin Jones’ channel following his admission of soliciting child pornography from underage fans because of the content he created, something that immediately sparked a huge backlash over their “confused” policies. Apparently, that backlash was enough because his channel has now been deleted.

YouTube originally stated that his charges had nothing to do with the brand of content Jones created, something that didn’t seem a deterrent for previous channels being deleted over controversy. They claimed that they only delete channels that directly correlate with the charges given but given the nature of his solicitation of fans of said channel, that wasn’t enough.

The YouTube star has since been charged with two counts of child pornography, which did lead YouTube to previousl demonetize his channel but didn’t take away from his fan-base.

YouTube news Twitter account ‘We the Unicorns’ posted up a screenshot of his channel this morning showing that YouTube conceded to the outcry following his guilty plea earlier this month. Captioned, “After initially refusing, YouTube appears to have now finally taken down Austin Jones’ YouTube channel, after he recently plead guilty to sex crimes,” you can see the full tweet below:

After initially refusing, YouTube appears to have now finally taken down Austin Jones’ YouTube channel, after he recently plead guilty to sex crimes. pic.twitter.com/igvY2AVtdU — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) February 7, 2019

You can read more about Jones’ previous charges right here with our earlier coverage but it does continue the debate over YouTube‘s policies. They claim to have the “safety” of their viewers in mind but there have been many instances over the last two years that seems to prove otherwise. The YouTube community itself has been incredibly divided by some of the decisions the company has made in the past concerning monetization, audience control, and more.

