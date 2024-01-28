Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Maze of Millennia: A Great Set for Both Players and Collectors

The first set of 2024 is here, and it has something for all types of fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Alongside the new 2-Player Starter Set, Konami has kicked off the new year with Maze of Millennia, which is a Collector's Rare set. Recently, some of the Collector's Rare sets have been a bit underwhelming, but with Maze of Millennia Konami has made an improvement players have been asking for. It's then bolstered this improvement with a selection of great reprints and some meaningful chase cards. Whether you are a player or a collector, there are cards in Maze of Millennia you're going to want. Best yet, unlike most sets, you have an appreciable chance of making your money back, thanks to some high value cards.

What's In the Box?

24 Packs Per Booster Box

7 Cards Per Pack -- $4.49 per pack (6 Rare cards with 1 foil card)

85 Cards (57 Rares, 16 Super Rares, 11 Ultra Rares, and 1 Quarter-Century Secret Rare -- 16 of these cards also come in Collector's Rare)

List of Cards

Great Reprints, Exciting New Cards, & the Chance to Hit Big

We have to address the elephant in the maze before talking about the rest of the set. That elephant is Bonfire, a card introduced to the TCG with Maze of Millennia. There are two printings of the card in the set. One Ultra Rare version of the card and one Collector's Rare. At one point, the former was valued at roughly $100. That's a lot of money for a Yu-Gi-Oh! card, but nothing compared to the Collector's Rare, which was briefly $300. Again, that's a lot of money for a Yu-Gi-Oh! card. Not only is the card in high demand because of the current meta, but because it is only available in high rarities, making it not that easy to pull. This makes it an adrenaline rush to pack, but if you need it and can't pull it, the only thing getting an adrenaline rush is your wallet. For collectors, it's an amazing chase card. For players, it's a frustrating chase card. That said, its prices have already started to dip a bit and over time, via reprints, it should steady out to a far more reasonable price.

This isn't just the Bonfire set though. There are some notable reprints that make cards players need cheaper and more attainable. There are also some new retrains of nostalgic cards from yesteryear. More specifically, more than 25 years after its initial release, Flame Swordsman from Legend of Blue Eyes has gotten some meaningful support that breathes new life into the card the meta had completely left behind. These cards aren't the best in terms of playability, but it's a nice treat for fans that have been around since the beginning or recently returned. There is even a special surprise for fans of the original anime.

A Much-Needed Improvement

The best part of this set is the improved pull rates. In the past, Collector's Rare sets could be brutal to open because even if you bought an entire booster box, you weren't guaranteed a Collector's Rare. The pull rates for these are believed to be around two in every three boxes. Obviously, if you're just opening single, loose packs, you don't love these odds. As a result, you could open an entire box and only walk away with three Ultra Rares and some Super Rares to your name. The Collector's Rare odds have not been touched, but now you can pull four Ultra Rares a box. This may not seem like a major change, but it goes a long way when opening packs of Maze of Millennia, especially since some of its Ultra Rares have some serious value, unlike some previous Collector's Rare sets. This change, the great card list, and the expensive chase cards make Maze of Millennia quite a fun set to open.