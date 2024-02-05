Classic Yu-Gi-Oh Games Being Re-Released

This year, Yu-Gi-Oh is celebrating its 25th anniversary, a massive milestone for the long-running franchise. As part of the festivities, Konami hosted a special event in Tokyo. There, fans learned about a new upcoming VR experience putting players directly into the game. Konami is also looking back though, as it announced that a new collection of some of Yu-Gi-Oh's earliest video games is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. Details were scarce on which games will be included, but a few of the details are incredibly exciting for long-time fans.

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection Announced

Again, we don't know many specifics about the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection. It's coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam, but Konami hasn't given us a launch window, let alone a release date. The publisher only announced one game in the collection, Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists. Veteran fans will remember that game originally released for the Game Boy Color back in 2000, making it a true throwback.

What makes that even more interesting is that Duel Monsters 4 was never brought to the West during its heyday. The Early Days Collection will include several more games that were previously only available in Japan, making this an anticipated game for long-time Yu-Gi-Oh fans. Unfortunately, Konami hasn't announced any more games coming to the collection, but the publisher promises that it'll share more details in the future.

Yu-Gi-Oh VR Experience

The first glance at Yu-Gi-Oh in virtual reality was shown at the previously mentioned Tokyo event. Fans were able to take part in what Konami called the Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links Presents Solid Vision Experiment. This VR showcase gave fans the chance to jump into "a realistic Duel within the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, featuring iconic monsters like Blue-Eyes White Dragon, appearing in stunning 3D."

This is just the first idea of what Yu-Gi-Oh could look like in virtual reality. Fortunately for fans hoping that we eventually get a full-featured Yu-Gi-Oh game in VR, Konami said that it "will continue to develop Yu-Gi-Oh games with VR and various other technologies."

Konami also announced a new AI project for Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. This will allow players to jump into the hit virtual trading card game and go up against a computer that's constantly learning more about how players act in matches. Konami hasn't announced if this feature will actually come to the game, but it was shown to fans at the event to give attendees what's possible. The team is also giving away several different bonuses in the game to celebrate its second year on the market.