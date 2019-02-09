New ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Game Announced For Nintendo Switch

Konami has announced a brand-new Yu-Gi-Oh! game for the Nintendo Switch.

At the moment, details on the project — dubbed Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution — are very scarce, but that will change soon. According to Konami, more information on the game will be revealed in the April 2019 issue of V-Jump, which is scheduled to publish on February 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, Konami has divulged a few tiny details. For one, the competitive card game will allow players to duel against characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series and other players via online play. Further, the game will utilize the “New Master Rules,” which are the latest rules to be implemented into the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game.

“New Master Rules” suggests the Nintendo Switch game will ditch the format in Duel Links, and go back to the Link Format, which should be appealing to fans of the series’ who in recent years have fallen out of the game due to its increasing rise in complexity.

In other words, the New Master Rules bring the game and rule-set closer in-line with the original game and when its popularity peaked. Now, it’s important to note this doesn’t mean the game will play like the original card game, it will just be more similar to it than recent formats. So, players who haven’t played since the early days of the card game will still have some learning to do. However, it does bring the game further away from the very fast and gimmicky meta that has been developing in recent years.

And for me, this is great news. The meta for the Official Card Game was far from the simplicity of the card game I originally fell in love with. It wasn’t bad, but it just wasn’t nearly as inviting and took much more concentration on intricate combos and synergies.

Further, this game will presumably be similar to Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist, which is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meaning it will have a story mode taking you through the events of the anime, deck building, online play, offline AI play, a draft mode, and most importantly, cards/packs will not be locked behind paywalls.

Anyway, as mentioned above, be sure to tune in a couple of weeks when Konami announces more and presumably reveals the game with a debut trailer.

Source: Konami