First Ever Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Event Adds New Deck, Free Gems, and More

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been downloaded plenty of times now following its launch and eventual release on mobile devices, but unless you count any kind of launch promotions that gave players some resources to start with, the game hasn’t had a big, official event yet. That’s changed this week, however, with the start of the Xyz Festival that’s live now in the game across all platforms. This event adds an additional Gate for players to progress through in the game’s Solo Mode, but regardless of if you’re playing that mode or not, you’ll be able to earn free Gems right now and more in the future should a community goal be met.

Konami announced the start of the Xyz Festival this week after teasing its release over the past couple of days. At the top of the highlight reel from this first event is the new Gate that’s been added which is called “Enforcer of Justice.” It’s centered around the Lightsworn archetype, so expect to receive rewards of that nature for participating.

Alongside that new Gate is another Structure Deck players can acquire. It’s called “Rage of Cipher” and features the new card called the “Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Dragon.” You’ll have to go through the normal hoops to acquire this one, however, since it’s not being given away for free.

The Xyz Festival is available now to play in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.



Players can reply to a tweet with their favorite Xyz Monster to be entered to win a pack of physical MASTER DUEL Card Sleeves.



Don't forget to add tags #Sweepstakes and #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL in your replies! pic.twitter.com/ZJRx4wTXKs — Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL (@YGOMasterDuel) February 17, 2022

What is being given away are Gems, and plenty of them. To start off, players will receive a cool 500 Gems just for logging in between now and April 25th. That’s a pretty large window of time to do so, so even if you can’t log in right away to get the Xyz Festival bonus, you’ve got plenty of time. In addition to those 500 Gems, you’ve got a chance to acquire 300 more Gems if the community pushes the game’s social accounts to 100,000 followers. It wasn’t specified if this was a collective total between platforms or one specific account, but for reference, the game’s Twitter account has just over 53,000 followers right now.

As the tweet above referenced, some card sleeves emblazoned with Master Duel branding are being given away, too, but only to those who win them by participating in the sweepstakes. For everything else, you can acquire that content via the game itself by participating in the event that’s live now.