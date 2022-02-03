Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches on Mobile Devices

Following an announcement from late last year and a release on non-mobile platforms afterwards, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has now been released on mobile devices. The game’s creators announced the mobile release of the game on Wednesday and said that it’d been released for both Android and iOS devices the same day. The game is free to download, but as one might expect from a game where you’re meant to collect cards, it includes some in-app purchases to add to your experience.

For those who’ve been keeping up with the socials for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel after or around the time it was released on consoles and the PC platform, you may have seen the announcement about the mobile launch right as it happened. For those that didn’t the tweet below and other messages from the game’s social accounts reminded players that they could download the game on mobile devices, too. Most mobile games usually start on just one device – typically on Androids first – but this game is now out for both Android and iOS devices.

It also supports cross-platform play as well, so even if the mobile scene for the game is just now starting to grow given that it just released there, you’ll be able to duel against plenty of other people across different platforms. It’s available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on the PC via Steam, too.

A message from the game’s developers shared around the time of its release hyped up some of the features Master Duel sports and said that the team has plans to add more content in the future such as “various tournaments and events” duelists can participate in.

“We created this game with the hope that Duelists all over the world will be able to enjoy the ultimate Dueling experience, anywhere,” the message from the developers said. “Taking advantage of the performance capabilities of the latest next-gen consoles, this game supports 4K resolution. This allows Duelists to clearly see the text of the cards placed on the field and enjoy the sound effects that bring them to life. With over 10,000 different cards, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG/TCG is embodied here.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available via mobile devices as well as the other platforms listed above.