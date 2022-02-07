Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Celebrates 10 Million Downloads With Free Gems

Less than a month after the game’s release, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has now passed 10 million downloads across its various platforms. Konami revealed the incredible figure in a Tweet earlier today. The company did not offer any specific information about where the game has found the most success, but Master Duel has been a big hit on Steam over the last few weeks, where it has consistently appeared towards the top of the platform’s concurrent user charts. As a thank you gift, all players will receive 1000 Gems in the game by signing in by March 31st.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL summons 10 million downloads!! To celebrate, we’re giving away 1000 Gems as a log-in bonus to all players who play MASTER DUEL between now and 31 March 2022. Make sure to claim yours,” the Tweet reads.

As in other free-to-play titles, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has its own in-game currency. Gems can be used to purchase new cards in the game, as well as other helpful items. Those 1000 free Gems should offer a nice way for players to bolster their collection, and help them become more competitive against online opponents! Konami calls Master Duel “the definitive edition of the competitive card game,” and it seems that a lot of players have embraced the game as a way to reconnect with the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, or to learn its mechanics for the very first time.

It will be interesting to see if Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can maintain this type of momentum! Master Duel‘s 10 million downloads are incredibly impressive, and the game’s availability on so many different platforms could help that number grow in the coming months. Hopefully, Konami will continue to support the game for a long time to come!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel yet? Have you been enjoying the game so far?