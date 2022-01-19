New Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Stealth Released

A new and free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! game has been stealth released. More specifically, as of tonight, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for free. As you may know, the highly-anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh game was announced last year but had no release date, which is why today’s release is considered a stealth release.

According to Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the definitive version of the card game, which is why so many fans of the series are excited for it after a saturation of variations and spin-offs from the core experience. The way Konami has described the game, it’s going to be the premier Yu-Gi-Oh! video game going forward, which means players should expect tons of support, but for now, this is just an assumption.

“Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game you’ve been waiting for,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available via Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

– Play Duels at Any Level!

The full Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is available for anyone at any Skill Level. Don’t worry if you’re a new player or if you haven’t Dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics on how to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. You’ll be given a Deck when you finish to help you start your journey!

Collect new cards as you progress through the game to power up your Decks!

– Rotating Tournament Formats

Mix it up and put your Dueling skills to the test! A wide variety of events and tournaments will be available for players.

Build and Duel with different Decks utilizing over 10,000 individual cards and special rules unique to Tournaments!

Choose the tournament that YOU want to Duel in and aim for that number one spot!

– Uncover the Stories Behind the Cards

Solo Mode guides you through the storylines of themes from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Hone your Dueling skills by completing the stories.

Recommended for beginners, returning players, and anybody interested in learning more about the lore of the world of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game.

– Other Features