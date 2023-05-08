New Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Update Live With Surprise for Nostalgic Players

A new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update -- dubbed Update v1.5.1 -- has been released by Konami across Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, Konami has not provided the patch notes for the update, but we do know a couple of things it does. For example, it has a special little surprise for the game's more nostalgic players. And it's a surprise some players may never see depending on what decks they roll with.

As you may know, Blue-Eyes White Dragon remains a part of the meta via constantly evolving Blue Eyes decks. It's difficult to compete at the top of Master Duel with these decks, especially in the current meta, but some of these decks are viable, which is more than most early Yu-Gi-Oh cards can hang their hat on, as the meta has left many cards from the start of the Yu-Gi-Oh era behind.

That said, if you are running a deck with Blue-Eyes White Dragon, you will be pleased to know that Blue-Eyes White Dragon has recieved a new finishing blow animation that shows off the iconic beam the dragon emits. This was added with the v1.5.1 update.

The addition comes alongside a few different changes and upgrades to the game's UI and visual presentation. For example, there is a new animation in the game for a chain reaction and an indicator that identifies whether a card's effects have been activated that turn already. There is also a new feature that allows player to invite other teams to a team battle using said team's ID.

omg new chain animation in master duel... pic.twitter.com/F7QdpthUGZ — aura 🏳️‍🌈 🔜 ycs philly (@octomaidly) May 8, 2023

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available for free, as a free-to-play game, via Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

"Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game you've been waiting for," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world. Get ready: it's time to Duel!"