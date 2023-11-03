Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Finally Releases Highly Anticipated Rarity Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has finally released one of the most long-awaited and highly anticipated sets in years. That's right, it's November 3, also known as 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection day. The Rarity Collection is the first TCG release where every card is available in seven different rarities. Previously, rarity collections have been exclusive to the OCG, which has been painful for TCG fans. With this release though this exclusivity has been broken.

The 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection includes 79 different cards, all available in the following rarities: Super Rare, Ultra Rare, Secret Rare, Platinum Secret Rare, Quarter Century Secret Rare, Prismatic Collector's Rare, and Prismatic Ultimate Rare. How this breaks down with each pack is that there are two Super Rares, one Secret Rare, and two Ultra Rares, however, "lucky" pack openers could also find four different "luxury rarities." To this end, the Secret Rare in every pack has 1-in-4 chance of being a Platinum Secret Rare or a Quarter Century Secret Rare, while each Ultra Rare has a 1-in-6 chance of being a Prismatic Collector's Rare or a Prismatic Ultimate Rare. With all these odds accounted for, every pack -- which contains five cards for the price of $4.99 -- has a chance to contain not one, not two, but three of these special rarities.

As for the cards themselves, the Rarity Collection is largely comprised of meta-relevant cards that are currently short printed, and thus are expensive. If you're looking for really old school cards, you won't find them here -- with a few exceptions -- but between the value of the cards and the special rarities, the set is also a great buy for collectors in addition to active players.

"Watch as your cards sparkle, shine, and gleam in rarities so luxurious that you will be the envy of every Duelist," reads a sales pitch of the set from Knoami. "Go into your next tournament well prepared with competitive mainstays that can go in any Deck, like Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, Nibiru, The Primal Being, Effect Veiler, and Infinite Impermanence. Unlock the full potential of your Extra Deck with game-defining cards like Baronne de Fleur and Borreload Savage Dragon. And fans of the anime will finally get another chance at obtaining the Egyptian God Slime! And you can add some of the best Spell Cards in the game to your collection and your Deck! Cards you won't want to miss out on like Pot of Prosperity, Triple Tactics Talent, and Forbidden Droplet."

It's unclear how widespread the printing of this set is going to be, but the expectation is that demand will be higher than normal, and thus it's possible quantities could run out quickly.