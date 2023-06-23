Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Surprises Fans With Long-Awaited 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection

Konami has surprised Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans with the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection, which finally gives Yu-Gi-Oh! fans in the west a taste of the rarity collection that OCG fans have been enjoying. The 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is an all-foil set featuring 79 cards, which in turn includes some of the most popular cards, all available in seven different rarities: Super Rares, Ultra Rares, Secret Rares, Quarter Century Secret Rares, New "Prismatic" style Collector's Rares, and New "Prismatic" style Ultimate Rares. The full card list has yet to be revealed, but Konami does tease names like Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, Egyptian God Slime, and Pot of Prosperity.

Set to release sometime in November, Konami notes that the structure of these packs have a "special twist," with that twist being that each pack has the chance to have 1,2, or even 3 of the new "luxury rare" technologies.

BREAKDOWN

Rarities:

Super Rares

Ultra Rares

Secret Rares

Quarter Century Secret Rares (celebrating the 25th anniversary!)

Platinum Secret Rares (last seen in the 2015 Mega-Tin!)

New "Prismatic" style Collector's Rares (made with extra sparkle, this is the same as the Japanese "Collector's Rare" technology previously available only in Asia!)

'New "Prismatic" style Ultimate Rares (with a raised 3D varnish effect, this is the same as the Japanese "Ultimate Rare" technology previously available only in Asia!)

Cards Confirmed So Far:

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

Nibiru

The Primal Being

Effect Veiler

Infinite Impermanence.

Baronne de Fleur

Borreload Savage Dragon

Egyptian God Slime!

Pot of Prosperity

Triple Tactics Talent

Forbidden Droplet

Pack Odds:

2 Super Rares

1 Secret Rare (with a 1-in-4 chance of being upgraded to a Platinum Secret Rare or Quarter Century Secret Rare)

2 Ultra Rares (each of which has an individual 1-in-6 chance of being upgraded to a new "Prismatic" style Collector's Rare or new "Prismatic" style Ultimate Rare)

In addition to the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection, Konami also relayed word that the Age of Overlord core booster set -- priced at $4.49 a pack (nine cards per pack) -- is set to release on October 20, 2023. The complete set includes 100 cards, which breaks down to 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 49 Commons. Meanwhile, 24 of these cards can also be had in the Quarter Century Secret Rares, with one of these 24 cards only being available in this form.