Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s Next DLC Is About The Princess, But You’ll Still Play As Link

At E3 2017 Nintendo announced the second DLC pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, entitled The Champions' Ballad. As the name implies, Breath of the Wild's four legendary champions, Daruk, Revali, Mipha, and Urbosa, will be a focus of the DLC, but aside from that, Nintendo hasn't revealed much.

Well, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma recently spoke at France's Japan Expo, and dropped a few more hints about The Champions' Ballad. We don't have a full transcript or video of Aonuma's speech, but Nintendo of Europe did tweet out a few tidbits. For starters, it seems the new DLC will focus heavily on Zelda, but, unfortunately, you won't actually play as her. This is still a Link-only affair. We also get a brief bit of in-development footage, featuring Zelda making her way through a snowy pass on horseback, and standing in front of an imposing Gerudo lineup.

Mr Aonuma confirmed you'll still play as Link in The Champions' Ballad, but learn more about #Zelda along the way pic.twitter.com/DvRbvQuOeb — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

Between the heavy focus on Zelda and the champions, it seems like The Champions' Ballad will be an expansion of the backstory told in Breath of the Wild's "Captured Memories." As those who have played the game will recall, visiting the location where certain photos were taken will unlock bits of Link and Zelda's shared memories – it's all rather fragmented, so I'd love to see what happened between those moments.

Nintendo has also confirmed that The Champions' Ballad will contain references to The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, with Link's blue lobster jammies making a return.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, The Master Trials, launched last week. The Champions' Ballad is scheduled to launch alongside a new line-up of Amiibo, this December.