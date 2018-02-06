This Legend of Zelda Player Beat a Boss With Minimal Health and Zero Armor

The highly-anticipated Champion’s Ballad DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced new enemies and story elements to the already beloved new game. The last of the DLC’s challenges features a boss that, obviously, demands a lot more than your standard fare of armor. While most players would suit up with their best armor, items and weaponry, one in particular decided to do the very opposite of that, and won. Check out the play through below, along with details on the method behind the madness:

“I brought a knife to a giant magic clone arrow knife fight,” reads the simple video description by YouTuber DeliciousTea Gaming, who has built a brand on what you might call ‘ultra hard mode’ play throughs like this one. With no shirt, shield, items, or champion powers (and a limited number of hearts to survive with), DeliciousTea goes head-first into the DLC’s ending battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monk Maz Koshia, the final boss, uses familiar moves from previous bosses and ninja-like techniques to catch players off-guard and strike them down in an instant. Throughout this particular match, DeliciousTea maneuvers around the almost hysterically fast and deceptive adversary with hardly any damage taken at all.

A few members of the Legend of Zelda creative team recently sat down with IGN to discuss similar “speedruns” (though this match doesn’t really qualify as one), revealing that they intended for players to find new and creative ways to beat levels and take down major bosses. “That was definitely one of our goals. That’s totally all according to plan,” said Breath of the Wild director Hidemaro Fujibayashi. “A big theme of this game was that there should be multiple answers, multiple methods, multiple ways of doing anything. All the dungeons, we wanted to make it so that the players would be able to solve problems in any way they wanted to without us even being able to know what they would do to solve it.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Champion’s Ballad DLC are out now for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Kotaku