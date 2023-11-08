The Legend of Zelda Animated Movie Rumored to Also Be in the Works

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo is working on a second movie tied to The Legend of Zelda which will be of the animated variety. Within the past day, Nintendo shocked fans around the globe when it revealed that it would be partnering with Sony to develop a live-action Zelda movie. In the wake of this reveal, some fans wondered why Nintendo wouldn't look to instead team up again with Universal and Illumination, which is who it worked with on 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now, another rumor has claimed that this partnership will actually be furthering after all by proxy of a new project associated with The Legend of Zelda.

According to a blogger named Zippo, who has had a variety of scoops in the past tied to Nintendo, an animated Zelda movie is in the very, very early stages of development. Once again, Nintendo is said to be partnering with Illumination on the film and it will be helmed by longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma and Illumination's own Christopher Meledandri. As for the look of the movie, it is said to be "full 3D animation" similar to what was seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Although it might be exciting to hear that multiple Zelda movies are in the pipeline, this animated film was stressed to be incredibly far off. In fact, Zippo claims that Nintendo and Illumination are currently working on a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie that will then be followed by two additional spin-off films. Only after all of these movies have been released will this The Legend of Zelda animated movie see the light of day. As such, the live-action film is said to be further along in its development for the time being.

Per usual with rumors of this type, though, it's worth stressing that you take everything that has been said with a major grain of salt for the time being. Given how far away many of these projects seem to be, something could change behind the scenes that would impact their creation in one way or another. As such, until Nintendo officially announces that it's making an animated movie for The Legend of Zelda, don't take anything that has been outlined as factual just yet.

Still, how would you feel about Nintendo working on multiple Zelda movies at the same time? And what other films based on Nintendo franchises would you like to see come about in the future? Be sure to let me know for yourself or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.