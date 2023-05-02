Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Bring Back Breath of the Wild Actor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just over a week away, and new details about the Nintendo Switch game are starting to come in. The game is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, and fans can expect to see several connections to the 2017 launch title. One of those connections is actor Patricia Summersett, who has confirmed that she will return to voice Princess Zelda. Summersett revealed the news in a video on her official Twitter account. In the video, she thanked Nintendo for the chance to voice the character, while also detailing how much the role means to her.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I’ve been given the thumbs up by Nintendo to confirm that I am reprising my role as Princess Zelda in Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom.

I’m obviously beyond thrilled to be back (Thank you Nintendo) and looking forward to May 12th! 🧝🏼‍♀️🐸 pic.twitter.com/FDizUzi3Gp — Patricia Summersett (@Summersett_) May 1, 2023

In the video, Summersett references the origins of the Zelda franchise, which was inspired by the boyhood of series creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Miyamoto has stated that his idea for Zelda was inspired by exploring forests and caves as a kid. In the video, Summersett shared a picture of herself spending time in the outdoors as a young girl. While Summerset debuted in the series with Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom actually marks the third time she has voiced Princess Zelda; she also appeared in 2020's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Outside of the Zelda franchise, Summersett has appeared in a number of other video games, including titles like Assassin's Creed: Rogue, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and Far Cry Primal.

Zelda's role in Tears of the Kingdom is one of the bigger questions that fans have heading into the game. The princess has appeared in trailers, but Nintendo has kept a tight lid on the game's narrative. We know that the game will see the return of Ganondorf, locations to explore in the skies over Hyrule, and that Link will have several new mechanics and abilities to use. Anything beyond that has been left unanswered, but with the game dropping on May 12th, fans won't have to wait much longer to learn more!

