Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Getting New Nintendo Switch Accessories

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is less than three weeks away from release, and when the game arrives, Hori Japan will have a number of officially-licensed accessories available for use with the Nintendo Switch console. The company has revealed two new carrying cases, a Play Stand, a Split Pad Pro Controller, and a Split Pad Fit. As of this writing, these products are all exclusive to Japan, but import sites like Play-Asia have opened up pre-orders and do ship to North America for those interested!

Images of the new products from Hori can be found in the promotional image below. Pre-orders for the products can be found at Play-Asia's website right here.

(Photo: Nintendo, Hori)

As can be seen from the image, the products all feature variations of Link standing in one of the new locations in the skies over Hyrule, as well as an image of the ruined Master Sword. Both of these elements remain very big questions for fans heading into the game. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword featured both the creation of the Master Sword and areas in the skies over Hyrule, and many fans have spent the last few years guessing that there will be a direct connection between the two games. Nintendo has been incredibly secretive about the narrative for Tears of the Kingdom, and it's likely fans will have to keep waiting until May 12th before finding out anything definitive!

A new Zelda game is always cause for excitement among Nintendo fans, but Tears of the Kingdom might be an even bigger deal than most. The game is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched alongside the Nintendo Switch back in 2017. The game went on to sell more than 30 million copies, making it the best-selling Zelda game in the series. Given that, it's no surprise that fans are counting down the days until Tears of the Kingdom picks back up on the story!

