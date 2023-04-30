Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom File Size Changed by Nintendo

Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed a stunningly large file size for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it seems it might be smaller than previously expected. Back in February, the official eShop page for the Nintendo Switch game placed the file size at 18.2 GB, but it seems Nintendo has quietly changed that number to 16 GB. That's still a hefty requirement for the Switch console, but it should make things a little bit more manageable for players ahead of the game's release on May 12th.

Whether it's actually 18.2 GB or 16 GB, it makes sense that Tears of the Kingdom will need that kind of space. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild needs 14.4 GB on the system, and everything we've seen from the sequel suggests that it's going to be quite a bit bigger. This time around, the game's map adds locations to explore in the skies above Hyrule; there's also quite a bit more to do! At a preview event earlier this month, ComicBook.com got a chance to go hands-on with the game, and experience many of the new options that players will have at their disposal. Whether that will translate to a more enjoyable experience remains to be seen, but fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

Breath of the Wild is the game that began the Nintendo Switch era, and has become the best-selling Zelda game ever made. Expectations for the direct sequel are sky high as a result, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to the game once it's available. File size can be a big deal to some players, especially when trying to plan ahead, but it's a safe bet that no one is going to skip out on Tears of the Kingdom if it's 18.2 GB, 16 GB, or even 20 GB!

