One of the Greatest Horror Remakes Ever Made is 67% Off Right Now

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Focused on the journey of a man searching for his beloved wife—who just so happened to already be dead—Silent Hill 2 stunned audiences with its sophisticated blend of horror, grief, and guilt when it debuted in September 2001, forever cementing its place in the history of both horror and the art of perfect storytelling in video games. If you’ve never played it, now is the time; you can score the Silent Hill 2 remake on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for 67% off MSRP.

If you’re looking for something haunting to play in the lead-up to Halloween, you can’t do better than this. Not only is the price terrific, but Bloober Team’s respectful remake improves the mechanics of the classic while carefully maintaining everything that made the original great. It’s one of my favorite games of all time, and I cannot urge you enough to try it if you’ve never taken the plunge.

Silent Hill 2 Standard Edition (PlayStation 5)

Available Now | $22.99 (was $69.99)

Released on October 8, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and PC, Silent Hill 2 puts us in the shoes of James Sunderland, a heartbroken man who returns to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his wife saying she’s waiting for him there. But he also mentions that his wife, Mary, is dead, so we begin the journey with a mission that doesn’t make sense—at least, not at first.

Sunderland encounters all manner of nightmares in Silent Hill, including several other people who are also searching for something, as he unravels the secret of Mary’s letter and the truth about what happened to her. Bloober Team adapted the game for modern audiences with updated combat, graphics, and voice performances, along with a fully reworked soundtrack from original game composer Akira Yamaoka.

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Silent Hill 2’s main campaign takes 16 hours, and if you aim to 100% completion, it takes 32.5 hours, per How Long to Beat.

If you have some catching up to do in the world of Silent Hill, we highly recommend the series’ new games since Konami has rebooted the franchise. The most recent entry is Silent Hill: Townfall, set in the fictional Scottish island of St. Amelia (read our full review here). You play Simon Ordell, an unreliable protagonist who’s been called there for a mysterious reason you must seek out. The best price out there right now for Townfall is $37.49 on PC on Fanatical. If you want it on PS5, the best price is $44.99.

Silent Hill f, released in September 2025, is an excellent entry set in the remote Japanese town of Ebisugaoka and is my second favorite in the series after Silent Hill 2. You play the role of Hinako Shimizu, a young woman facing an arranged marriage. You can grab it on sale from Fanatical for $54.66 on PC, or grab a PS5 copy from Best Buy for $29.99. And if you’d like to check out our review, it’s right here.