Amazon's Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Start Tonight

Amazon's Black Friday 2020 deals have been happening all month long via their Holiday Deals page, but they're about to roll out their best offers of the year. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have been following the same strategy of spreading out their deals, with some of the best sales happening on November 22nd (Best Buy) and November 25th (Walmart). However, Amazon is taking things a step further by giving customers a solid week to shop their main Black Friday offerings. That said, we have a sneak peek at Amazon's best Black Friday deals right here.

When do Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Start?

Amazon has revealed that their best Black Friday deals will be available for an entire week starting tomorrow, November 20th running through Black Friday proper on November 27th (many of them will likely stick around through Cyber Monday). We expect that these deals will be available right here on Amazon's Black Friday hub sometime after 9pm PST (12am EST) tonight.

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Sneak Peek Deals

Naturally, there will be tons of deals on Amazon devices (including 2020 Echo devices), but there are also big discounts for gamers, deals on toys and games (Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO), home goods, fashion, and much, much more. A breakdown of some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday 2020 preview deals can be found below. As you're about to see, it's like Prime Day 2.0.

Tip: Make sure to keep tabs on their Lightning Deals for any surprise, limited time sales. Finally, keep in mind that not all of these deals are expected to launch tomorrow (though the Amazon devices are a pretty safe bet) - they should be available at various times throughout the week.

The Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Device Deals

New Echo Dot - $28.99 ($21 off)

New Echo Dot with Clock - $38.99 ($21 off)

New Echo - $69.99 ($30 off)

Fire HD 10 tablet - $79.99 ($70 off)

New eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) - $223.00 ($56 off)

New Fire TV Stick Lite - $17.99 ($12 off)

New Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $27.99 ($12 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - $29.99 ($20 off)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $169.99 ($80 off)

- Shop all of Amazon's holiday deals on Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Video Games (Includes PS5 and Xbox Series X/S titles) - LIVE NOW

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on gaming gear

The Best Black Friday Electronics Deals

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on electronics

The Best Black Friday Deals on Toys and Games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on toys and games

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Gift Cards

"Starting now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply."

Starting on November 26 through November 30, you can save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

Starting now through December 31, first-time users of Amazon Reload will receive a $10 bonus with when they add $100 or more to their gift card balance.

- Shop Amazon Gift Cards

Again, the list above includes a handful of our favorites from Amazon's Black Friday 2020 preview. You'll find many more deals via Amazon's Black Friday hub. Amazon's complete list of Black Friday preview deals can be found right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.