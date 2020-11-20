The PlayStation Plus Black Friday 2020 Deal is On

We are now officially in the PS5 era, and those of you who have upgraded or are planning to upgrade will be happy to know that the official Black Friday 2020 deal on 12-month PS Plus and PS Now memberships is live. You can get a full year of PlayStation Plus here on Amazon for $45 (25% off). The same goes for a year of PlayStation Now, which is available here on Amazon for the same price. However, there are even better Black Friday deals to be had on a PS Plus membership if you know where to look.

At the time of writing, a PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal is happening right here at CDKeys where you can get 12-months for $32.99 via an instant digital code. Their codes are legit and will work, but if you want to go with something more familiar, a similar PS Plus deal is available here on eBay via top seller neogames for $33.50.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Note that the free PlayStation Plus games for November 2020 are now live (Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition) - and the collection includes a PS5 game (Bugsnax). Sony has also confirmed that this will be the format moving forward into the PS5 era.

If you are lucky enough to own a PS5, one of the huge new benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership is the PlayStation Plus Collection. If you're unfamiliar, the PS Plus Collection currently offers 20 PS4 games to play for free - and that's on top of the three free games mentioned above. You'll also need a PlayStation Plus membership to back up your PS5 saves for the time being.

Benefits at a glance:

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PS Plus Collection for PS5

Benefits of a PlayStation Now Membership

The PlayStation Now service allows members to download and stream a large (and growing) of games for the PS4, PS3, and PS2 on demand. New titles are added every month, and it is expected to become even more valuable to PS5 owners in the years to come. That said, you can check out the list of new PS Now games for November right here.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.