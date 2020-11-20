Black Friday 2020 Nintendo Switch Bundle is About to Drop

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo's big Black Friday 2020 Nintendo Switch Bundle looks a lot like their Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle from last year - a Nintendo Switch console packaged with a free game download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. However, Nintendo is sweetening the deal a bit this year by tossing in another download code for three free months of Nintendo Online.

It's also important to point on that the Nintendo Switch console packaged in the 2020 Black Friday bundle is the newest version with better battery life. Last year, Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle included the original Switch model, which really undermined its value. That said, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle is definitely worth getting this year, and this here's how you can make it happen:

When Will the Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2020 Bundle Go on Sale?

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Black Friday 2020 bundle i expected to be available at several retailers starting this Sunday, November 22nd. It's been heavily advertised in many a Black Friday ad, but Best Buy is leading the way with a product page for the bundle that advertises the release date as the 22nd. Presumably, it will go live as early as 12am EST on that date.

Walmart has a listing for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle that proclaims it will be available at 7pm EST on November 25th. The listing is actually for the old bundle, but the new version is clearly advertised in their Black Friday ad for that time, so we assume that it will be updated before launch. There's also a chance this is a mistake and they end up generating a completely new listing.

GameStop's Black Friday deals start on November 25th, but their Black Friday ad notes that the Nintendo Switch deal will be valid from November 26th to the 29th. They don't have a listing for the bundle up at the time of writing, but when it does go live you should be able to find it here.

As usual, Amazon is the wild card here. The bundle is listed as part of Amazon's Black Friday 2020 gaming deals, but it could drop anywhere between now and November 27th. However, we don't expect it to launch before November 22nd. When it does arrive, you should be able to find it here on their Black Friday deals page.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console

Keep in mind that the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle probably won't be the only game in town for Black Friday (outside of the standard console that is). The Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with the custom design might be a hot seller if stock is replenished. Keep tabs on the links below for a restock. Just keep in mind that it doesn't include a code for the game:

