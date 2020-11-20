Amazon's Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Start Now

Amazon's Black Friday 2020 deals have been happening all month long but they've kicked off their Black Friday 2020 Deals Week which begins today, November 20th and runs through Black Friday on November 27th. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have been following the same strategy of spreading out their deals, with some of the best sales happening on November 22nd (Best Buy) and November 25th (Walmart). However, Amazon is taking things a step further by giving customers a solid week to shop their main Black Friday offerings. That said, you'll find some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals that are live now below, along with a sneak peek at what's to come.

When do Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Start?

Amazon has revealed that their best Black Friday deals will be available for an entire week starting today, November 20th running through Black Friday proper on November 27th (many of them will likely stick around through Cyber Monday). These deals will be available right here on Amazon's Black Friday hub.

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals

Naturally, Amazon is dropping tons of deals on their own devices (including 2020 Echo devices), but there will be big discounts for gamers, deals on toys and games (Marvel, Star Wars, LEGO), home goods, fashion, and much, much more. A breakdown of some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday 2020 preview deals can be found below. As you're about to see, it's like Prime Day 2.0.

Tip: Make sure to keep tabs on their Lightning Deals for any surprise, limited time sales. Finally, keep in mind that not all of these deals are live now - they should be available at various times throughout the week. Some may only be available for a short time. Deals that are active now are linked.

The Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Device Deals

- Shop all of Amazon's holiday deals on Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on gaming gear

The Best Black Friday Electronics Deals

Fire Edition Smart TVs starting at $79

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on electronics

The Best Black Friday Deals on Toys and Games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

- Shop Amazon's holiday deals on toys and games

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Gift Cards

"Starting now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply."

Starting on November 26 through November 30, you can save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

Starting now through December 31, first-time users of Amazon Reload will receive a $10 bonus with when they add $100 or more to their gift card balance.

- Shop Amazon Gift Cards

Amazon Gift Guides

If you need a little inspiration for gifts this year, Amazon has a whole section dedicated to gift guides. There are gift guide options for electronics, the home, toys, small business and more. Each section can be broken down into numerous categories, so you can really drill down and find some great gift ideas.

Again, the list above includes a handful of our favorites from Amazon's Black Friday 2020 preview. You'll find many more deals via Amazon's Black Friday hub. Amazon's complete list of Black Friday preview deals can be found right here.

