New Games Added to Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal: Includes PS5 and Xbox Series X Titles
When Amazon runs a buy 2, get 1 free sale, it usually focuses on a wide range of items. However, the latest B2G1 deal is loaded with video games for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It even includes titles for the brand new PS5 and Xbox Series X. The deal has been going for a few days now, and some big games have been added since the launch.
You can shop Amazon's entire buy 2, get 1 free sale right here while it lasts. A breakdown of some of the top titles in the sale can be found below. Just keep in mind that titles can be added or removed at any time, so if you see a game you want, get on it right away. Some of the games are also heavily discounted on top of the B2G1 deal.
PlayStation 5: Best Deals
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 5 Standard Edition (17% off)
- NBA 2K21 - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition
- Godfall
PlayStation 4: Best Deals
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (15% off)
- Marvel's Avengers
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition (21% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Day Ichi Edition (17% off)
- Crash 4: It's About Time (17% off)
Xbox One / Series X / S: Best Deals
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (17% off)
- FIFA 21 (23% off)
- NHL 21
- Crash 4: It's About Time (17% off)
- WWE 2K Games Battlegrounds - Xbox One Standard Edition (30% off)
- NBA 2K21
Nintendo Switch: Best Deals
- Just Dance 2021 (16% off)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 (20% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 (33 % off)
More Gaming Deals
The B2G1 free sale includes a lot more games than we've featured here (especially for the PS4 and Xbox One), so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. You can use the toolbar to break the sale down by category and console. The video game deals are also compatible with any other item in the sale.
