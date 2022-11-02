Celebrate 40 Years of The Care Bears With New Funko Pops
Care Bears began life in the early '80s as characters on greeting cards. Since then, the colorful bears have been featured on toy shelves, television shows, movies and everything in between. Today, they're getting a collection of Funko Pops that celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise.
If you've been out of the Care Bears game for a while, you might want to check out Care Bears: Unlock the Magic – a new animated Care Bears series that debuted on Boomerang in 2019 and is still going strong. A synopsis for the series reads:
"A brand new Boomerang original show about a group of lovable, huggable BFFs going on adventures and living that sweet Care Bear life. When a new adventure takes them to a strange new world, the bears have to lean on each other more than ever. Through friendship, courage and a little belly badge magic, the Care Bears continue their mission to spread caring and sharing to the world!"
