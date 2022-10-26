Netflix Addams Family Spinoff Wednesday Gets Its First Funko Pops

Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23rd. Missing the Halloween window for the premiere is unfortunate, but at least we're getting a Funko Pop of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams before the culmination of the spooky season. Today also happens to be the Wednesday before Halloween, which is no coincidence.

The Wednesday Addams Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). It features Wednedsay in her school uniform with an expression that radiates pure joy. An exlusive Diamond Collection version of this Pop will be available here at Hot Topic soon – possibly within the next 24 hours. An exclusive version of Wednesday playing the cello will be available here at the Funko Shop in the near future as well. Look for Bianca Barclay and Enid Sinclair to join the Wednesday Funko Pop lineup in the coming weeks.

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday in the new Netflix series received high praise from legendary director Tim Burton, so fans of his work are undoubtedly in for a treat:

"She's like a silent movie actress in the sense where she's able to convey things without words," Burton explained. "To see the inner life and the subtleties was very exciting. And that's why we're very lucky to have Jenna because I can't imagine any other Wednesday."

Naturally, the fact that Tim Burton is directing the series himself is more than enough reason to be excited about what's to come. He recently shared some insights into his decision to return to the franchise:

"When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination," Burton recalled to Empire Magazine.

"In 1976, I went to a high-school prom," Burton detailed. "It was the year Carrie came out. I felt like a male Carrie at that prom. I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don't leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go."

He added, "You know, Wednesday and I have the same worldview."