‘Care Bears: Unlock The Magic’ Trailer Released By Boomerang

The latest Care Bears series is set to debut in just a few short weeks on Cartoon Network’s Boomerang. Ahead of its February release, Boomerang dropped the first look trailer at Care Bears: Unlock The Magic earlier today.

The two-minute trailer reintroduces the classic characters with a completely new design and gives fans an entirely new Care Bears mythos. In addition to a group classic characters — Funshine Bear, Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Share Bear, Tenderheart Bear, Wish Bear, and Good Luck Bear — the new series is set to introduce a new character named Dibble.

According to a character description released by CloudCo Entertainment, Dibble is a part of a group called The Whiffles, who have been tasked with building and expanding Care-a-Lot. As Bedtime Bear explains in the trailer, The Whiffles plant seeds of caring all across Care-a-Lot to expand its presence in the Silver Lining.

All probably won’t go to plan, however, as Bedtime Bear is sure to point out that Bluster is back to wreak havoc on Care-a-Lot.

Originally published as characters on greeting cards, the Care Bears franchise was soon turned into a set of two television specials — The Care Bears in the Land Without Feelings and The Care Bears Battle the Freeze Machine. Since then, the franchise has expanded to over ten movies and five television shows. Unlock The Magic will be the sixth television show in franchise history.

The official synopsis for Care Bears: Unlock The Magic can be found below.

“A brand new Boomerang original show about a group of lovable, huggable BFFs going on adventures and living that sweet Care Bear life. When a new adventure takes them to a strange new world, the bears have to lean on each other more than ever. Through friendship, courage and a little belly badge magic, the Care Bears continue their mission to spread caring and sharing to the world!”

As of this writing, Cloudco nor Boomerang have released a cast for those actors who lent their voices to the characters.

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic is set to debut on Boomerang on February 1st. The initial order for this new series includes 48 11-minute episodes, a pair of 22-minute specials, and 20 shorts that will dive into the background of the individual bears.