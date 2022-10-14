She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Funko Pops Save The Best For Last
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law "Whose Show Is This?" is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are calling it the best finale of any MCU show. We finally got our first actual She-Hulk Funko Pop figure last week, but now it makes sense why Funko and Marvel took so long to deliver. They were saving the She-Hulk Funko Pop motherlode for last. You can now pre-order She-Hulk in several different variants below, though the pose is (sadly) the same for each.
- She-Hulk Funko Pop (Common) – Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- She-Hulk Funko Pop (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive
- She-Hulk Funko Pop (Jumbo) – Target Exclusive
- Funko Mini Moments: She-Hulk – Jennifer & Abomination – Target Exclusive
Last week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko Pop features Jennifer Walters in her sparkly (glitter) gala dress, and it is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. It follows a Pop figure of the villain Titania (Jameela Jamil) from episode 5 that you can also pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.
Pre-orders for the episode 3 She-Hulk Wong Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth as well. It is arguably the best looking figure in the She-Hulk wave thus far thanks to the addition of the portal. A breakdown of the rest of the current She-Hulk Funko Pop lineup can be found below.
Given the events of episode 2, it's no surprise that the villain Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) was the Funko Pop release for the episode. The Abomination Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The first wave of She-Hulk Pop figures include Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). All of these common Pop figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.
If you want more She-Hulk figure options, Hasbro and Disney have you covered with figures based on Tatiana Maslany's Hulked-out Jennifer Walters character. Hasbro's Marvel Legends figure looks especially fantastic with a spot-on head sculpt. If only they included an alternate angry head – it would have been perfect. The Disney She-Hulk figure is actually a 12-inch doll, so you have that option as well. There's a She-Hulk for everyone.
"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told ComicBook about the star attorney's transformation into a green-skinned superhero. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. The show has been a hit with critics and fans, including our own Jenna Anderson who writes:
"Anchored by Maslany's mesmerizing and masterful performance, the series is unafraid to be genuinely authentic, gleefully weird, and downright clever in a way that's electrifying to watch."