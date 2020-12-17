Disney The Haunted Mansion Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Though it would have made more sense to release a Haunted Mansion fashion collection around Halloween, we aren't going to complain about another awesome Disney collaboration with Hot Topic and Her Universe. Fans of the Disney Parks attraction will want to snatch these up for that glorious day when everyone can safely visit again.

The new Disney Parks Haunted Mansion fashion collection from Her Universe is available to order here. It includes a cardigan, button-up, leggings, a collared dress, and a long sleeve t-shirt - most of which are available in juniors and Plus sizes.

The iconic Haunted Mansion wallpaper and Madame Leota are the inspiration behind most of the designs with green, white, and black colors throughout. We're particularly fond of The Haunted Mansion wallpaper sherpa cardigan, which can be ordered here in both standard and plus sizes for $54.90 to $59.90 (hoodies and sweaters/sweatshirts at Hot Topic are also buy one, get one for $10 at the moment).

We also love The Haunted Mansion Icons collared dress, which features an embroidered design of the gargoyle candelabra on the chest, bat buttons going down the bodice, lace detail on the collar and sleeves, and useful pockets. Plus, the skirt is lined with mansion's most infamous spirits! You can order the dress here for $35.92 to $39.92 (20% off) in both standard and plus sizes..

You can shop the rest of the Disney x Hot Topic The Haunted Mansion fashion collection right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.