Disney Princess Dinnerware Set From Toynk Features Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Mulan, and More

Disney fans all around the world love to represent their fandom of all things Disney in a variety of ways, and if you've been looking to bring some of that Disney magic to dinnertime, Toynk has you covered with their brand new Dinnerware Collection. The Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection 2 features four new designs and color schemes based around Rapunzel (Tangled), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Mulan (Mulan), and Aurora (Sleeping Beauty). The set really is beautiful, and you can get an up-close look at the Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection 2 as well as the first collection starting on the next slide.

If you dig it you can pre-order the set right here for $199.99, and the full description can be found below.

"A DREAM COME TRUE FOR DISNEY FANS: With a royal decree from Princesses Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Mulan (Mulan), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), and Rapunzel (Tangled), you're cordially invited to be our guest with this new, officially licensed and highly collectible dinnerware dining set!

Featuring designs centered on four different Disney Princesses, this complete 3-course dining set includes four sets of quality ceramic dishes. Families can now have a truly elegant Disney Princess dining experience from the comfort of their own dining rooms. Enjoy your favorite home-cooked meals with Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog," Rapunzel from "Tangled," Princess Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty," and Mulan from "Mulan." This set includes four 12-ounce mugs, four 2-cup capacity bowls, four 10.75-inch dinner plates, and four 7-inch salad/dessert plates. Each dish is designed with subtle and ornate details that will bring Disney magic to each meal. Elegantly transform each meal into a royal Disney Princess banquet."

The first Disney Princess Dinnerware Collection features Cinderella (Cinderella), Jasmine (Aladdin), Belle (Beauty and the Beast), and Ariel (Little Mermaid), and you can check out that set's official description below.

"DISNEY MAGIC: Add a bit of Disney magic to your next dining party with this magnificent 16-piece dinner set!

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN: This Disney-inspired dinnerware features ornate flourishes and gorgeous accents. Each of the four place settings features a unique theme: Cinderella, Aladdin, Little Mermaid, or Beauty and the Beast!

DINNER FOR FOUR: This officially-licensed, collectible 16-piece set includes four themed sets. Each place setting includes a 10.75” dinner plate, a 7” dessert plate, a 2-cup capacity bowl, and a 12oz mug.

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: This beautiful dinnerware set is made of durable ceramic. Pieces should be hand-washed only. Not microwave- or dishwasher- safe."

Hit the next slide to check out the new set!