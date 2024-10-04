New Universal Monsters Reebok Sneakers Arrive In Time For Halloween
Wolf Man, Frankenstein, or Dracula? Make your pick.
Boo! Halloween's right around the corner and Reebok isn't going to let it go by without dropping some scarily dripped out shoes, this time in the style of the classic Universal Monsters. Each shoe takes inspiration from a different monster; Frankenstein stitches, Wolfman scratch marks, Dracula blood stains – and even more terrifying, monstrous details. The shoes officially drop on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 am PT / 10 am ET here at Reebok so make sure to set a reminder if these creature-feature sneakers are for you. Take a look at the details below.
- Reebok x Universal Monsters InstaPump Fury 94 Mid Shoes - "Fair warning. The aesthetic is all about the reptilian creatures submerged beneath dark, murky swamps. Creepy, slimy, and covered in moss and algae, these sneakers are not for the faint of heart." – $220
- Reebok x Universal Monsters BB 4000 II Basketball Shoes - "The premium leather upper begins its life in a deep black/dark red color, and as they age, hints of blood red begin to show through. Custom sockliners, tongue labels, and tombstone packaging tell the rest of the monstrous story."- $130
- Reebok x Universal Monsters Club C Megacourt Shoes -"Stitched together like the Bride of Frankenstein, with laces in her signature hair color, these sneakers are sure to cause terror and fear."- $120
- Reebok x Universal Monsters Club C Bulc Shoes -"Extra hairy suede make that upper resemble Wolfman. Scratch marks and bloodstains should scare off all your style competition at first sight. Lace up at your own risk." – $120
- Reebok x Universal Monsters Pump TZ Basketball Shoes – "Metal hardware for the monster's bolts. Stitches that look like staples. Glue stain accents. We'd keep going, but it's probably best if you find the rest. It's alive!"- $180
While the Frankenstein inspired Pump TZ Basketball Shoes call out to me the most, with its monster-bolt metal hardware and movie-inspired stitches and staples, the hidden gem amongst these is definitely the Dracula-inspired BB 4000 II basketball shoes. While not as flashy upon first look, the dark red leather that fades into a bright blood red over time feels like an incredibly inventive and unique way to honor the bigger-than-life vampire.
Exclusive Universal Monsters Travel Trunk Crossbody Bag
Once you pick up some stylishly scary Reeboks, check out the Exclusive Universal Monsters Travel Trunk crossbody bag. This travel-trunk-inspired bag includes multiple monster-themed patches, making it a universal accessory for some of your scariest adventures. The Entertainment Earth exclusive is priced at $70.00 with an arrival date estimated for November 2024. The bag includes the following:
- "The faux leather crossbody purse features bronze gold hardware, applique, and printed details, with an enamel zipper charm. Includes an adjustable strap that is also removable."
- "The printed patches are inspired by vintage travel postcards and posters which feature locations of the Universal Monsters from the classic horror films like Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Wolfman."
- Measures about 8 1/4-inches wide x 6 1/4-inches tall.
And if you're interested ih more Universal Monster content, don't miss Blumhouse's new film Wolf Man, in theaters January 17, 2025.
