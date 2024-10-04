New Universal Monsters Reebok Sneakers Arrive In Time For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Reebok x Universal Monsters Pump TZ Basketball Shoes )

Boo! Halloween's right around the corner and Reebok isn't going to let it go by without dropping some scarily dripped out shoes, this time in the style of the classic Universal Monsters. Each shoe takes inspiration from a different monster; Frankenstein stitches, Wolfman scratch marks, Dracula blood stains – and even more terrifying, monstrous details. The shoes officially drop on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 am PT / 10 am ET here at Reebok so make sure to set a reminder if these creature-feature sneakers are for you. Take a look at the details below.

(Photo: Reebok Universal Monsters Sneaker Collection )

While the Frankenstein inspired Pump TZ Basketball Shoes call out to me the most, with its monster-bolt metal hardware and movie-inspired stitches and staples, the hidden gem amongst these is definitely the Dracula-inspired BB 4000 II basketball shoes. While not as flashy upon first look, the dark red leather that fades into a bright blood red over time feels like an incredibly inventive and unique way to honor the bigger-than-life vampire.

Exclusive Universal Monsters Travel Trunk Crossbody Bag

Once you pick up some stylishly scary Reeboks, check out the Exclusive Universal Monsters Travel Trunk crossbody bag. This travel-trunk-inspired bag includes multiple monster-themed patches, making it a universal accessory for some of your scariest adventures. The Entertainment Earth exclusive is priced at $70.00 with an arrival date estimated for November 2024. The bag includes the following:

(Photo: Universal Monsters Travel Trunk Crossbody Bag – Entertainment Earth Exclusive )

"The faux leather crossbody purse features bronze gold hardware, applique, and printed details, with an enamel zipper charm. Includes an adjustable strap that is also removable."

"The printed patches are inspired by vintage travel postcards and posters which feature locations of the Universal Monsters from the classic horror films like Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Wolfman."

Measures about 8 1/4-inches wide x 6 1/4-inches tall.

And if you're interested ih more Universal Monster content, don't miss Blumhouse's new film Wolf Man, in theaters January 17, 2025.