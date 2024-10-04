McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Line Adds Commissar and Space Marine 2 Titus Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Astra Militarum Commissar and Lieutenant Titus Space Marine II )

In the midst of the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, McFarlane Toys has released two new figures in their Warhammer 40K lineup – Astra Militarum Commissar and Lieutenant Titus. Both figures are 7-inch scale and include weapon accessories, a figure base, and an art card. A full breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links. The figures are slated to arrive in December.

Warhammer 40,000 Wave 10 Astra Militarum Commissar 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($29.99): See at Entertainment Earth – The Astra Militarum Commissar comes with a faux leather coat, Chain Sword, Bolt Pistol, extra hand, figure base, and collectible art card.

($29.99): See at Entertainment Earth – The Lieutenant Titus Space Marine II includes fabric details, helmet, Thunder Hammer, Bolt Pistol, collectible art card, and a figure base. Warhammer 40,000 Wave 10 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 8 - Includes Artist Proof Versions ($239.99): See at Entertainment Earth



Warhammer 40,000 Wave 10 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 8 - Includes Artist Proof Versions ($239.99): See at Entertainment Earth

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is proving to be 2024's sleeper hit, but it is arguably an outside contender for Game of the Year. In a conversation with IGN, Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits confirmed that there is already talk of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3:

"Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel," Willits said. "We're literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time."

The official description for the game reads" "The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.