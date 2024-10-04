Alien: Romulus Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Steelbook

(Photo: Alien: Romulus 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition )

It appears that the conversation about the death of physical media was a bit premature, because Blu-ray sales have been hot lately – especially when it comes to limited edition Steelbooks. Deadpool & Wolverine Steelbooks have been selling like crazy, and there have been super quick sellouts on releases like the Terminator 40th anniversary and Godzilla Minus One 4K Steelbooks. With that in mind, the Blu-ray releases for Alien: Romulus are now available to pre-order and the cover on its 4K Steelbook is pretty fantastic.

At the time of writing you can grab the Alien: Romulus 4K Blu-ray Steelbook, standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD options here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Again, the best Steelbook releases have a tendency to sell out, so reserve one while you can. It will arrive on December 3rd, which places it squarely in the holiday gift-giving zone. The list of bonus features includes the following:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

The Director's Vision – Discover how one of today's greatest horror directors, Fede Alvarez, collaborated with master filmmaker Ridley Scott to craft a new, heart-pounding chapter in the Alien franchise.



Creating the Story – Learn what inspired the story of Alien: Romulus and see the many easter eggs from previous Alien installments that you may have missed.



Casting the Faces – Meet the stars of Alien: Romulus as they take us inside the hearts and minds of their characters. Explore the parallels between Rain and the iconic franchise heroine, Ripley, and learn how filmmakers brought back a face from the past.



Constructing the World – Explore the massive, practical sets of Alien: Romulus that hearken back to the futuristic style established in the '80s and get up close and personal with a hoard of practically built facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs.

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film's climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Optional English SDH, Japanese S, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Another Alien Movie on the Way?



Given the strong box office performance of the film, it seems likely that another entry into the franchise.will happen, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Alvarez was asked about a potential Romulus sequel. While it wasn't on the forefront of his mind during the film, he definitely thought about ways the story could be extended after the fact.

"Yes, I definitely can. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels," the director said. "This is a language that I've only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it's always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, 'What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?' We tend to believe it's probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what's going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, 'Oh, that sounds like a sequel.'