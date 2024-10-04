Secretlab Gaming Chairs Go Super Saiyan With The Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Secretlab Dragon Ball Z TITAN Evo chair )

Secretlab is no stranger to anime collaborations having launched Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan variants of their popular TITAN Evo gaming chair in the past. However, this is the first time that they've joined forces with Toei Animation Inc on a chair inspired by their Dragon Ball Z franchise. Get ready to go Super Saiyan while sitting down with the Secretlab TITAN Evo DBZ Goku edition.

The chair design is inspired by Goku's Gi, and features several elements that are unique to this edition. This includes an advanced 3D multi-colored gradient knit that "evokes the crackling aura that surrounds Goku in his iconic Super Saiyan form". It also includes overlapping orange and blue speckles that are designed to "mirror the way his Gi rips and tears during fights". To round things out, Goku's kanji symbols Kame and Kai-oh appear on the front and back of the chair along with all 7 Dragon Balls.

Of course, the DBZ TITAN Evo chair includes all of the comfort technology that Secretlab is known for. Cold-cure foam and a pebble seat base for even weight distribution and comfort, dynamic lumbar support, and more. The chair is available in sizes Regular and XL right here at the Secretlab website priced at $644 – $694. A magnetic memory foam head pillow will come free with each purchase. Inside that link you'll also find a ton of other options to customize your TITAN Evo chair, including the other anime collabs mentioned earlier.

New Dragon Ball Video Game

If you're looking for the perfect game to play in your new Secretlab Chair, we have a suggestion. Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is the highly anticipated next installment of the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi video game series, a fighting game series that is well known for its large rosters and intense action (Sparking! Zero has a roster of 180 characters). The last entry, Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 3 released in 2007, so the 17 year wait has fans excited and ready for more. The game releases on October 11, and you can pre-order a copy here on Amazon now. You can also order the game for PC here on Fanatical.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on October 11th.