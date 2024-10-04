Mean Girls Gets a Little People Collector Set For Its 20th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Fisher-Price® Little People Collector Mean Girls )

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell, rock! The North Shore High School talent show will be happening soon – maybe the girls from Mean Girls can help you get your act ready. Fisher Price just launched a Collector's Edition Mean Girls Little People set based entirely on the girls fetch performance of Jingle Bell Rock. Even cooler, the box and packaging is made to look like the stage from the scene in the 2004 movie. You can grab the set at Amazon here for $24.99 with a delivery date of October 30th. Details for the collectible can be found below:

"Includes all 4 of The Plastics: Regina George with the Burn Book, Cady Heron with a candy cane gram, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith"

"Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall and is styled in the character's sassy Santa costume from the talent show"

"Fans can relive The Plastics' iconic performance at the Winter Talent Show with this decorative window box package styled like the stage with fun hidden details to discover"

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The original movie had its 20th anniversary this year, and Paramount has been treating it with much-deserved importance. Back in April, the studio released the first Mean Girls 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray complete with special features and interviews with Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, and more, and you can grab it here on Amazon now. Special features include:

Mean Girls: Class of '04-Tina Fey and cast from the new movie look back at the original film and discuss why it became a cult classic.

Commentary by director Mark Waters, screenwriter and actress Tina Fey, and producer Lorne Michaels

Only the Strong Survive

The Politics of Girl World

Plastic Fashion

Word Vomit (Blooper Reel)

So Fetch – Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director Mark Waters and screenwriter and actress Tina Fey

Interstitials

Theatrical Trailer

(Photo: Mean Girls Funko Pops )

Mean Girls 20th Anniversary Funko Pops



Mean Girls continues to be a cultural phenomenon with an incredibly strong impact. Even 20 years later, we're getting brand new merch like these new Funko Pops. As of writing, the Damien and Janis Ian Pop!s are currently in stock and ready to ship out, but if you were hoping for Regina George or Cady Heron, you can pre-order those now with an estimated arrive-by date in November. Details for each below.