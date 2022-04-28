Disney's The Emperor's New Groove Joins the Funko Pop VHS Covers Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove is the latest addition to Funko's VHS Covers collection, which highlights classic cover art from old school home video releases. The Emperor's New Groove edition features a Pop figure of Emperor Kuzco in his llama form set against the VHS cover art in a protective case.

Once again, this Funko Pop VHS Covers release is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $19.99. Previous releases in the VHS covers lineup can be found below.

The Lion King / Simba – Amazon Exclusive

Beauty and the Beast / Belle – Target Exclusive

The Godfather / Vito Corleone – Walmart Exclusive

A Goofy Movie / Goofy – Amazon Exclusive

A Toy Story / Woody – Amazon Exclusive

If you're unfamiliar with The Emperor's New Groove, you can stream it now on Disney+. A synopsis of the film reads:

"Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his devious advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her hunky henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the ruler who once had it all must form an unlikely alliance with a pleasant peasant named Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a hilarious, "groovy" adventure."

