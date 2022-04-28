Disney's The Emperor's New Groove Joins the Funko Pop VHS Covers Collection
Disney's 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove is the latest addition to Funko's VHS Covers collection, which highlights classic cover art from old school home video releases. The Emperor's New Groove edition features a Pop figure of Emperor Kuzco in his llama form set against the VHS cover art in a protective case.
Once again, this Funko Pop VHS Covers release is an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $19.99. Previous releases in the VHS covers lineup can be found below.
- The Lion King / Simba – Amazon Exclusive
- Beauty and the Beast / Belle – Target Exclusive
- The Godfather / Vito Corleone – Walmart Exclusive
- A Goofy Movie / Goofy – Amazon Exclusive
- A Toy Story / Woody – Amazon Exclusive
If you're unfamiliar with The Emperor's New Groove, you can stream it now on Disney+. A synopsis of the film reads:
"Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his devious advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her hunky henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the ruler who once had it all must form an unlikely alliance with a pleasant peasant named Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a hilarious, "groovy" adventure."
