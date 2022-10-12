Hocus Pocus Thackery Binx Exclusive Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Funko is marking the occasion with an exclusive Pop figure of Thackery Binx as a cat sitting atop Winifred Sanderson's spell book. It is currently available to order here in the Funko Shop but it is expected to sell out quickly. If and when that happens, you can grab one here on eBay.

On a related note, during Funko's huge Funkoween 2022 event back in May, Spirit Halloween revealed their latest Funko Pop exclusive inspired by the original 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus. More specifically, it's based on the Sanderson Sisters' performance of the song "I Put a Spell On You" in the Halloween party scene.

Pre-orders for the Hocus Pocus "I Put a Spell on You" Movie Moment Funko Pop are live here at Spirit Halloween now for $39.99. You can check out their entire Hocus Pocus collection right here – including previously released Funko Pop exclusives like Billy Butcherson, Dani with Binx, and a 3-pack of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

Disney's Hocus Pocus was originally released in 1993 and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches resurrected in the present day by an unwitting child named Max. As the Sanderson sisters try to brew a potion that would allow them to suck the souls out of children, Max and his friends try to stop them with the help of an immortal black cat named Binx.

While Hocus Pocus was initially considered a box office failure, the movie has attracted a wide following in the years since. Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Midler, Najimy, and Parker, along with Doug Jones, who played a zombified ex-boyfriend of the witches in the original movie. In ComicBook.com's review of Hocus Pocus 2, critic Patrick Cavanaugh said the following:

"Considering the ways in which it has been dominating the Halloween season in recent years, it's hard to imagine that the original Hocus Pocus initially earned an underwhelming reaction from audiences. However, hitting theaters in the summer didn't do the spooky effort any favors, nor did debuting in the weeks following Jurassic Park's cinematic domination worldwide. Luckily, the film's frequent broadcasts on the Disney Channel and growing home video markets allowed the film to find its audience over the years, and now that this audience has started having kids of their own, each year sees the film's popularity only grow more passionate, to the point that we even get a sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 feels like catching up with old friends in all the best ways, reminding you of the emotional connection you have to the on-screen personalities and the many hours spent with them, but once that charm wears off, you forget why you reunited with them in the first place."

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming right here on Disney+.