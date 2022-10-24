Marvel Beyond Amazing Funko Pop Lineup Continues With Spider-Man 5-Pack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not surprisingly, Funko has been an active participant in Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign, which celebrates Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. They just completed a Sinister 6 Pop figure series, and their ongoing "Marvel: Year of the Spider", collection continues with this spectacular Spider-Man 5 pack. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon (exclusive) for $59.99 while they last.

The Year of the Spider series celebrates the many iterations of the web-slinger that have appeared in the comics and movies over the years. The 5-pack includes Prodigy, The Hornet, Prince of Arachne, Spider-Armor MK I, and Spider-Armor MK II.

Additional Pop figures in the series include Spider-Man 2211, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $9.59, Mangaverse Spider-Man, which is available to order here on Amazon for $23, Spider-Woman Mattie Franklin, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $11.54, and Spider-Man 2099, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $15.

"The yearlong celebration of Spider-Man's six spectacular decades is here! The Beyond Amazing collection commemorates all things Spidey, in an assortment of toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more." Look for new Amazon-exclusive product drops throughout the year."

Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign ends in December, so expect at least one more Amazon exclusive Funko Pop to launch in the coming weeks.