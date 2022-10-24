Marvel Beyond Amazing Funko Pop Lineup Continues With Spider-Man 5-Pack
Not surprisingly, Funko has been an active participant in Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign, which celebrates Spider-Man's 60th anniversary. They just completed a Sinister 6 Pop figure series, and their ongoing "Marvel: Year of the Spider", collection continues with this spectacular Spider-Man 5 pack. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon (exclusive) for $59.99 while they last.
The Year of the Spider series celebrates the many iterations of the web-slinger that have appeared in the comics and movies over the years. The 5-pack includes Prodigy, The Hornet, Prince of Arachne, Spider-Armor MK I, and Spider-Armor MK II.
Additional Pop figures in the series include Spider-Man 2211, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $9.59, Mangaverse Spider-Man, which is available to order here on Amazon for $23, Spider-Woman Mattie Franklin, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $11.54, and Spider-Man 2099, which can be ordered here on Amazon for $15.
"The yearlong celebration of Spider-Man's six spectacular decades is here! The Beyond Amazing collection commemorates all things Spidey, in an assortment of toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more." Look for new Amazon-exclusive product drops throughout the year."
Marvel's Beyond Amazing campaign ends in December, so expect at least one more Amazon exclusive Funko Pop to launch in the coming weeks.