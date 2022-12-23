Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Gets a Wave of Festive Funko Pops

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ will be designated as a "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" that serves as "the epilogue of Phase 4". Clearly it's special enough to get a wave of Funko Pops, which includes festive figures of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Mantis.

While at Comic-Con, Gunn said the special was a "joy" to work on, following it up by saying Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be his favorite film.

The Holiday Special was pure joy," Gunn replied. "Vol 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn't my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team."

Savor the moment, because Gunn also confirmed that this is the final act of the Guardians as we know them:

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to debut on Disney+ in December. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5th, 2023. For those eager for more Guardians of the Galaxy stories, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot stars in a series of animated shorts titled I Am Groot. The first five of those shorts are now available to stream on Disney+, with five more in development.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). In addition to Poulter, new cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova, and Superstore alum Nico Santos.