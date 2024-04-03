Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Epic Blackmilk Clothing Line

Australian owned clothing brand BlackMilk has announced their next collection to release will be in partnership with Dungeons & Dragons in celebration of the franchise's 50th anniversary. The collection will be available to order next week and the clothing brand is sharing a look at items in advance. The lookbook features an impressive variety of designs showcasing icons of D&D on clothing items fit for every occasion. BlackMilk has previously released collaborations with franchises like Star Wars, Pokemon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more, consistently providing versatile clothing that is just as stylish as it is functional.

BlackMilk announced the collection last week with the statement on their website: "Calling all adventurers! We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the world's most popular role-playing game with our first ever Dungeons & Dragons collection. Are you ready to roll?"

You can check out the full lookbook on Blackmilk's website before the collection releases to plan what pieces you need to add to your cart ahead of time. Michelle Nguyen Bradley was able to preview the collection and posted high praise for the gifted items and offered an additional look at a couple of the pieces, the Dungeon Master Palazzo pants and the Roll The Dice Pouch Belt. Markeia McCarty also received items in advance and offered a look at two additional items, the Baldur's Bouquet Cuffed Pants and Count Strahd Von Zarovich Robe seen on X.

There appear to be over a dozen items in the BlackMilk collection with Dungeons & Dragons icons showcased on dresses, robes, jackets, knit sweaters, blazers, pants, and more. The designs range from more the more subtle yet immediately recognizable dice and D&D logo to vast portraits of iconic characters like Strahd, as previously mentioned.

It's suggested by BlackMilk to subscribe to their newsletter to be notified as soon as the collection is live because collections often sell out within hours of release. If you create an account on their website ahead of time you can also add items to your wishlist after the preview goes live later this week, which you'll then be able to use to add items directly to your cart when the collection is available to order. If there's an item you're keen on adding to your closet, your best bet is to be ready as soon as the collection drops. Judging by the looks of social media reactions to the Dungeons & Dragons lookbook so far the collection should be popular, as even people who aren't already fans of the franchise are excited for some of the items.

According to BlackMilk's website where you can still sign up for their newsletter to get a reminder when the collection drops, they will share the collection preview Friday, April 5 AEST. The BlackMilk x Dungeons & Dragons collection rolls out at 5pm EST Thursday, April 8.

What caught your eye from the collection and what do you think you'll add to your horde? Let us know in the comments!