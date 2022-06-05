Avatar: The Last Airbender Debuts BlackMilk Clothing Collection

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender remains one of the greatest animated series to ever hit television, and its legacy speaks for itself. While Netflix works on its live-action adaptation of the series, Avatar Studios is working on new animated projects for fans. Of course, this comeback has brought new followers to the fandom, and BlackMilk wants to help them celebrate Aang (and Korra) with a new clothing line!

"Calling all fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra! We're bringing you a brand new collaboration featuring some of your favorite characters from these iconic series, including Aang, Appa, Katara, Sokka, Momo, Korra, and more," BlackMilk shared in a new statement to accompany to line's debut.

As you can see here, there are 52 items in this Avatar collection, and each tackles different aspects of the series. From bending to characters and even the spirit world, BlackMilk's collection focuses on just about every part of the Nickelodeon franchise. So if you want to represent your fandom, you can order a piece ASAP and have it shipped worldwide.

READ MORE: Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Unites Katara and Aang in New Photo | Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Earns Surprise Nod From Guinness World Records | Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Fire Nation Katara

Of course, you will want to save up some money for the collection. Dresses in this line can run upwards of $130 USD before taxes, shipping, and customs. However, there are some more affordable pieces in the Avatar collection that will run fans around $50. These cheaper pieces include bags, shirts, and shorts. So if you want to check out the full line, you can do so here over on BlackMilk right now!

What do you think of this new collection? Will you be nabbing any pieces from this Avatar line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.