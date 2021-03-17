Exclusive Beetlejuice Sneakers Are Back in Stock

These officially licensed Beetlejuice sneakers are so good that you'll want to wear them year-round. They come in two styles - one that's based on The Handbook for the Recently Deceased and another that's based on Beetlejuice's suit and the Sandworm. They launched back in November and sold out in a hot second, but your second chance to grab them is happening right now. Both sneakers were in stock in all sizes at the time of writing.

The Handbook for the Recently Deceased Beetlejuice sneakers feature the cover of the book on one side and "Never Trust the Living" on the other. It also includes the Beetlejuice logo on the tongue and a maroon background. You can order a pair here at Fun.com (exclusive) in unisex sizes for $39.99.

The striped sneakers are inspired by Beetlejuice's suit and feature a Sandworm from Saturn patch on the side. A Beetlejuice logo on the tongue with purple laces and green accents complete the look. You can grab a pair here at Fun.com for $39.99. Again, these are exclusive so you won't be able to find them anywhere else. Bonus points if you get both pairs and wear a different style on each foot.

On that note, Fun.com has a whole bunch of Beetlejuice merch that you can shop right here - including some ugly sweaters that will pair perfectly with the sneakers.

Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice is now available on 4K UHD Blu-ray in both standard and SteelBook editions. It's also available in a gift set edition here on Amazon. The synopsis reads:

"After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia."

