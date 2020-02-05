Funko’s 10-Inch Cthulhu Pop Figure Exclusive Arrives Today

Funko has produced quite a few Pop figures based on H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu, but they’re about to drop their biggest one yet – literally. If you want to add their exclusive 10-inch Cthulhu Pop figure to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

Funko’s limited edition Pop Books 10-inch Cthulhu figure will be available online right here at the Funko shop starting at 11am PST (2pm EST) today, February 5th. Note that Funko is limiting the release to 1 or 2 Pops per customer (there is conflicting information on that) and a sell out is very likely. If you miss it, you will probably be able to score one here on eBay.

If you’re unfamiliar, Cthulhu is a terrifying creature introduced by H.P. Lovecraft in the 1928 short story The Call of Cthulhu. It is described as being a hybrid of a man, dragon, and octopus that stands hundreds of feet tall. Cthulhu is said to slumber within R’lyeh, an underwater city in the South Pacific. Despite being imprisoned there, Cthulhu is capable of telepathically influencing humans around the globe. It is said that Cthulhu is building a cult following for its eventual return.

In related news, Funko recently released their third Pop figure based on Edgar Allan Poe – the iconic writer of macabre poems and short stories such as The Tell-Tale Heart, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Raven.

The first two figures were Books-A-Million exclusives featuring Poe holding a book and a Raven. Those figures can still be ordered here. The latest figure is the first wide release Edgar Allan Poe Pop figure and features the author holding a skull. Pre-orders for this new version are available here at Entertainment Earth (shipping slated for April) and here on Amazon (shipping slated for May).

