Funko Launches Exclusive Looney Tunes and DC Comics Mash-Up Pop Figures

This past weekend was a working one for Funko. They released a delightfully bizarre Previews Exclusive Pop of Professor Hulk with guns and bunny slippers, a This is Fine Dog exclusive early on Monday morning, and a series of Looney Tunes crossovers featuring beloved characters like Bugs Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, Sylvester, and Taz cosplaying as DC Comics superheroes.

The full collection includes Taz as The Flash, Bugs Bunny as Superman, Lola Bunny as Wonder Woman, Wile E. Coyote as Cyborg, and Sylvester as Batman. All five of these Pop figures are FYE exclusives that you can order or pre-order right here for $15 each. When they sell out, you can find them here on eBay.

For the most part we like the crossovers here, particularly Wile E. Coyote. Given his history, he would probably need some replacement parts. However, we are not pleased with the absence of Daffy Duck. He's the natural choice for Batman.

Speaking of Funko DC Comics mashups, Funko is nearing the end of their evil Batman Pop figure series based on the Dark Nights: Metal storyline. At the time of writing, five of Barbatos' six Dark Knights have been released in Pop figure form, with the latest being Batman of Earth -44 aka the Murder Machine.

The Murder Machine Batman Funko Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50 while supplies last (also available on eBay). If you're super lucky you'll get a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant (or you could just bite the bullet and grab the Chase directly here on eBay). With the release of Batman Murder Machine, here's how the Dark Knights Funko Pop situation stands currently:

In the Dark Nights: Metal storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights - a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.