This Exclusive Funko Pop is Fine

This is a Funko Pop figure of a dog. It's based on a 2013 Gunshow comic strip by KC Green that evolved into the meme for our times. It's fine. Totally fine. Everything is fine. Actually, wait. Everything is not fine. This Funko Icons Pop is an exclusive that you need to grab right away! UPDATE: The figure was listed at launch as a former NYCC exclusive - apparently that's not the case. It's a general retailer exclusive. UPDATE 2: It was actually intended as a NYCC booth exclusive - not a shared exclusive.

More specifically, the This is Fine Dog Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 with shipping slated for December. When it sells out, you can always get one here on eBay. While you're at it, you might want to consider adding another vinyl figure that really completes the set for 2020...

The original Dumpster Fire vinyl toy from 100% Soft launched in December of 2019 when the state of the world was only mostly terrible. Clearly, the toy of our times needed an upgrade when 2020 went next level. Enter the Dumpster Fire vinyl figure version 2.0. It features an LED light with a flickering flame!

Indeed, the soothing, flickering light of adorable little Dumpster Fire combined with its cute smile will feel like hope. Not smelling like hot garbage is also a plus. It's touch activated with a 1-hour auto shut-off. And don't worry when the battery dies - all you need to do is pop in three AAAs to get it going again.

You can pre-order one one here at Entertainment Earth for $28 with shipping slated for January. It's part of a range of Dumpster Fire products that includes pins, hats, andkeychains.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.