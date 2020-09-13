Funko Drops a Professor Hulk with Guns and Bunny Slippers Pop Figure Exclusive

Funko's Previews Exclusive Marvel Funko Pops are usually pretty fantastic, but this freshly launched Professor Hulk figure is especially good. As you can see, it's not based on Professor Hulk from Avengers: Endgame. It's actually based on the first appearance of the character in 1991’s Incredible Hulk #377, where Doc Samson created an idealized version of the Hulk with Bruce Banner's intelligence, the strength of Savage Hulk, and the cunning of Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit). The guns and pink bunny slippers turn up in issue 390 - a crossover with X-Factor. Indeed, the '90s were an interesting time for comics.

If you want to add this Pop figure to your collection, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it's a limited edition and will sell out fairly quick. Second, if you're lucky you'll get a super rare glow-in-the-dark Chase version. Third, the Pop is available standalone or as part of a bundle with an exclusive Funko variant cover of The Immortal Hulk #39. You can pre-order both versions via the links below while they last:

If the Professor Hulk Pop figure sells out or you're willing to spend big money to guarantee a Chase, you'll be able to find it here on eBay at some point after they ship.

